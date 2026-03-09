They emphasised that reliable services determine whether someone can get to work on time, whether a young person can access college and whether small businesses in rural Wales can thrive.

They further added that Wales has been systematically short changed on rail funding.

Major projects based entirely in England have been classified as “England and Wales”, leaving Wales without billions of pounds in consequential funding.

Meanwhile, Scotland has full control over its rail infrastructure, services and funding, powers granted to the Scottish Government under devolution.

Jane Dodds highlighted the Heart of Wales line as an example of practical improvements making a real difference. Through campaigning and work with the Welsh Government, funding was secured to restore five trains a day and support ongoing operations. This has improved access to jobs and services and strengthened local businesses.

However, she warned that five services a day are not enough, particularly during the summer months.

She is now urging the Cabinet Secretary to work with Transport for Wales to secure eight services a day on the Heart of Wales line during the summer, ensuring rural communities are properly served at the busiest time of year.

The Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, Jane Dodds MS, said: “Rail matters because it shapes people’s daily lives. It affects whether people can get to work, access education and build successful businesses. Good rail links give communities the tools they need to succeed.

“For too long, Wales has been denied a fair deal. England only projects have been labelled ‘England and Wales’, costing our country billions. At the same time, Scotland has full control over its rail network. Wales should be on the same footing. No more, no less.

“I am pushing for eight services a day during peak months because rural Wales should not be an afterthought. Investment cannot simply concentrate on the capital while smaller towns and villages are left behind,

“Securing eight services a day on the Heart of Wales Line would strengthen tourism, support local businesses and make it easier for residents to travel for work, education and healthcare. Rural Wales deserves the same ambition and commitment as any other part of the country.”