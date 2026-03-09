Nationwide rail chaos as services cancelled after huge blaze shuts major station - includes West Midlands

Scotland's busiest railway station is closed all day after a major blaze in which part of a neighbouring building collapsed.

The alarm was raised with reports of a fire in a vape shop in Union Street in Glasgow at about 15:45 on Sunday (8 March). No-one has been reported to be injured.

The fire took hold of the Victorian buildings neighbouring the station and the dome at one corner collapsed.

Thousands of commuters have been affected with the station and roads closed. There is still a large police presence at the scene as firefighters continue to tackle the blaze.

The Fire Brigade fight a blaze in the vicinity of Central Station on March 08, 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Travel disruption is expected to last throughout the day as the decision has been made to close Glasgow Central station.

National Rail warns: "A fire at a building near to Glasgow Central station means the decision has been taken to close the station until further notice.

"We have no estimate on when the station will reopen. We expect disruption to continue on routes to / from / through Glasgow Central until at least the end of the day today."

ScotRail says no trains will operate in or out of Glasgow Central today. Routes affected are listed below.

Avanti West Coast between Glasgow Central and Crewe / Birmingham New Street / London Euston

CrossCountry between Glasgow Central and Edinburgh / Glasgow Central

ScotRail routes to / from / through Glasgow Central

lTransPennine Express between Glasgow Central and Liverpool Lime Street / Manchester Airport

No Avanti trains will run to and from Glasgow Central today. An amended train service will run to Motherwell, Carlisle and Preston allowing customers to connect with trains to Edinburgh and local services to the Glasgow area.

TransPennine Express services will not operate between Glasgow Central and Liverpool Lime Street, Manchester Airport today. As a result, the train firm is advising passengers not to travel.

There are no trains or rail replacement buses running between locations. Services between Edinburgh, Newcastle and Manchester Airport will be subject to delays and cancellations in both directions.