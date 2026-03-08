‘Don’t speculate’: Police issue update on probe into fatal collision on A38 in which boy, 7, dies in Staffordshire

Staffordshire Police said its officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances of a fatal collision yesterday (Saturday, March 7).

And the force is calling on the public to come forward if they have any footage or were in the area at the time.

The collision occurred on the A38 at Swinfen, near Lichfield, at around 5am and involved a blue Vauxhall Mokka and a seven-year-old local boy. The boy sadly died at the scene.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have seen the child or Vauxhall beforehand.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: “The circumstances of the incident are being investigated and specialist officers are supporting the family at this difficult time.”

Aerial pic of the Swinfen Interchange where a seven year old boy was tragically killed after being involved in a collision involving two cars.

Sgt Chris Sweetmore added: “This incident is devastating for everyone involved and we continue to investigate the circumstances.

“Speculation as to what may have occurred is not helpful for the family or the wider investigation and I would ask that people refrain from putting comments on social media as to their thoughts and opinions.”

Anyone with relevant dashcam or information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 109 of 7 March or you can email ciu@staffordshire.police.uk.