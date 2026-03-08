Mum Jasmin Roberts said she and her 17-month old Ollie Williams, from Gobowen, near Oswestry, were "grateful" to be home.

They had been in the US since January, where Ollie had surgery which was not available on the NHS.

The youngster was diagnosed with a rare heart condition at just two weeks old, and Jasmin launched a fundraising campaign to get her son to California for treatment.

Jasmin and Ollie are now back in the UK. Picture: Jaz & Ollie Facebook

The campaign was backed by 'Ollie's Army' of supporters and raised an incredible £1.5m to pay for the operation.

Ollie and Jasmin flew back from California on Thursday.

In an update for their supporters Jasmin said Ollie had been an "absolute angel" on the flight home.

Ollie was invited to look at the cockpit in the plane. Picture: Jaz & Ollie Facebook

She spoke of the emotion of being greeted by her best friend when she landed and how it feels "surreal" to be back on UK soil.

She said: "We're home.

"Ollie was an absolute angel the whole 11 hour flight.

"I honestly couldn’t have asked for a better traveller.

"He even got invited up to the cockpit to see where the pilots sit.

"Walking out of the airport and seeing my best friend Katie and Dan waiting for us was the loveliest welcome home after such a long journey.

"I am very, very tired and we're both jetlagged, but so grateful to be back.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported us through this whole journey.

"It still feels a bit surreal to finally be home."

Ahead of their flight home Jasmin explained how Ollie will need to undergo a second operation, which will take place in the UK, to fully repair his heart.