The day Swap Shop star Cheggars visited a Shropshire school - plus your collection of letters

TV star Keith Chegwin popped in on Moreton Say Primary School, near Market Drayton, in March 1985 to present a national learn-to-swim trophy. Pupils Lisa Williams, Jonathan Coombes, Christine Dutton, and Jane Workman, received the trophy from the celebrity

Pupils from West Hill Junior School, Hednesford, were pictured carrying a canoe on their heads in June 1986. They were on their way down to the River Trent during a camping course to mark the end of term. The camp was held at Shugborough Park, near Stafford.

Labour blunder on by-election

Here I am sitting on 'The Red Wall' as the very worthy working-class female plumbing-plasterer becomes a Green Party Member of Parliament representing the constituents of Gorton and Denton. It is a disaster for the Labour Party to lose a seat that they have held for decades. Following the declaration of the results the winner made a political speech that reflected some of the views of her constituents; that hard-working people from the working-class deserve better.

Unfortunately, Sir Keir does not have empathy with the masses, unlike the successful Green Party candidate. It seems that Starmer believed that a strategic tactical vote for Labour would have stopped Reform from taking the seat. However, once again it was an error of judgement.

Although the Labour Party's candidate, and campaign were creditable, perhaps it was 'Sir Keir's' blocking of Mr. Andy Burnham to stand for the constituency that was a factor in the Labour's defeat. Starmer's pressing of reset buttons will not bring back traditional Labour Party voters.¶Perhaps it is time for Sir Keir to put pen to paper and write his resignation letter; and make a final U-turn unblocking Mr. Andy Burnham's possible return to the House of Commons.

Roger Norton, Shrewsbury

