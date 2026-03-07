'Not all e-bikers are rogues!' - Your Letters plus a 1973 picture of maintenance work on Bridgnorth Cliff Railway
Be fair to us e-bike riders
I am annoyed of the blackening of characters of e-bike and e-scooter riders. There is an ignorant tribe out there who tar us with the same brush. I am 78 and a rider of a legal e-bike there are thousands of us on these bikes young and like me old who ride these bikes and scooters within the law.
I would struggle to exceed the 15.7mph that is the law for these vehicles but I know there are many nutters who choose to deregulate their machines so they can do any speed they wish. These same nutters decide to ride on pavements etc against the law posing a threat to pedestrians and other road users.