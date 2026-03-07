'Not all e-bikers are rogues!' - Your Letters plus a 1973 picture of maintenance work on Bridgnorth Cliff Railway

Maintenance work on Bridgnorth Cliff Railway in January 1973. The original caption reads: 'Both carriages of Bridgnorth's cliff railway side by side at the bottom of the incline while the system is overhauled. The maintenance engineers working on the track and carriages are from left, Arthur Unit, John Murphy, Martin Simpson, and Arthur Nettleton.'

Be fair to us e-bike riders

​I am annoyed of the blackening of characters of e-bike and e-scooter riders. There is an ignorant tribe out there who tar us with the same brush. I am 78 and a rider of a legal e-bike there are thousands of us on these bikes young and like me old who ride these bikes and scooters within the law.

I would struggle to exceed the 15.7mph that is the law for these vehicles but I know there are many nutters who choose to deregulate their machines so they can do any speed they wish. These same nutters decide to ride on pavements etc against the law posing a threat to pedestrians and other road users.