A satirical take on Keir’s latest address - your letters, plus a mammoth task for the RAF in 1988 - an archive picture

​Keir a reaction of a wet lettuce

At a time of great peril a wet lettuce addresses the nation.

We have had many great leaders to guide us through rough seas: Pitt, Gladstone, Disraeli, Churchill, Thatcher to name but a few.

Now we have Keir! We had one of his regular TV appearances. It seems that prior to the appearance, he has had every drop of blood drained from his body. The eyes give the impression that he's just finished a couple of lengths of breast stroke in an over chlorinated swimming pool

As ever, he bumbles on about the importance of international law (as if Iran or any other rogue state such as Russia ever give a toss about that), United Nations, de-escalation etc.