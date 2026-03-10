Police launch CCTV appeal after shoplifting incident at Go Outdoors in Shrewsbury

The incident took place at the Go Outdoors store in Mardol Head, Shrewsbury Town Centre, on 4 February just after 3pm.

The shoplifter allegedly wrapped foil around a lanyard on a jacket and hid it into a bag. Police say the individual then proceeded to leave the store without paying, but the alarms of the store went off.

It alerted members of staff who then ran after the thief. The members of staff briefly chased after the individual to try and retrieve the stolen item.

Police have now released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident as he may be able to help with their enquiries.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in relation to a shoplifting incident at Go Outdoors in Shrewsbury. (Photo: Shrewsbury Police/Facebook)

The force said: "Officers investigating a shop theft in Shrewsbury Town Centre would like to speak to the person pictured, as they may have information that can help with our enquiries.

"The image is from a theft at Go Outdoors, Mardol Head, on Wednesday 4th February at 15:48hrs where an individual wrapped foil around a lanyard on a jacket and concealed it into a bag and exited the store without making payment, and set off alarms in store, alerting members of staff and briefly chasing to retrieve the stolen product.

"If you have any information regarding the above please call via 101 or reporting online and quoting crime reference number - 22/12114/26."