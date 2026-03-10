TUI and Jet2 issues updated statements on flights to Cyprus from East Midlands Airport as Middle East war continues

TUI and Jet2, the airlines that operate routes to Cyprus from East Midlands Airport, have issued an update on the status of their flights this week.

Flights were cancelled from the UK to Cyprus last week after the Iranian attack on the UK RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus. British Airways, easyJet and TUI all cancelled flights to the destination.

TUI and Jet2 both fly to Paphos in Cyprus from East Midlands Airport. Jet2 did not make any cancellations to their flights despite the Iranian attack on the UK base in Cyprus.

Both airlines have issued an update on the status of their flights this week.

A TUI plane during take-off. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

Jet2 said their statement still stands this week. It reads: “We always follow the travel advice of the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), and their current guidance shows that there are no travel restrictions in place to Cyprus.

"As such, our flights and holidays are operating as normal, and are subject to the usual terms and conditions. We will of course continue to monitor the situation closely.”

TUI confirmed that its Cyprus program is operating as normal. The airline added: "The safety of our customers is our highest priority, and our immediate focus is on supporting those currently in the region and helping them return safely to the UK as soon as possible.

"We continue to closely monitor the evolving situation in the Middle East and the latest advice from the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).

"Our teams are working closely with airline partners and colleagues across the TUI Group to make arrangements to bring customers home.

"Over the weekend, a number of customers were able to return to the UK on repatriation flights organised by TUI Airways as part of wider TUI Group repatriation efforts.

"We will continue to explore all available options to support further returns where possible. Customers currently in destination are being kept updated directly as our teams continue working with airline and operational partners to support their journeys home."

The Foreign Office has not advised British holidaymakers to not travel to Cyprus so it is still safe to so.

However, the FCDO has warned that terrorist attacks in Cyprus cannot be ruled out. It adds: "Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreign nationals.

"UK Counter Terrorism Policing has information and advice on staying safe abroad and what to do in the event of a terrorist attack. Find out more about the global threat from terrorism."