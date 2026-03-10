Two Dubai flights cancelled at Birmingham Airport - as Foreign Office issues new UAE travel warning

An Emirates departure flight to Dubai and an arrival flight from the popular holiday hotspot are cancelled at Birmingham Airport today.

The affected flights are the 20:50pm departure flight to Dubai and the 18:45pm arrival flight.

Despite these two cancellations there are still two other Emirates Dubai flights operating from the West Midlands hub today.

The 13:40pm flight to Dubai and 11:40am arrival flight have not been cancelled and are still scheduled to operate.

An Emirates plane from Dubai arriving at Birmingham Airport. Photo: Isabella Boneham)

The latest flight cancellations at Birmingham Airport comes as the Foreign Office has issued a new warning for the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The new alert shares the updated information that the FCDO has decided to temporarily withdraw the dependants of British Embassy staff from the United Arab Emirates as a precautionary measure.

It adds that its embassies in Abu Dhabi and Dubai continue to operate as normal. The FCDO has also issued new information about entry to Saudi Arabia.

It says: "British nationals who are trying to leave the United Arab Emirates via Saudi Arabia and who are travelling on British Emergency Travel Documents, Emergency Passports, or passports with less than 6 months remaining validity, should call the helplines for British Embassy Riyadh +966 (0) 11481 9100 or British Consulate Jeddah +966 (0)126225550 for advice."

The Foreign Office still warns of regional escalation and advises British holidaymakers to shelter in place.

On how to leave the UAE, the FCDO advises: "There are a limited number of commercial options available, including by air from UAE and from Oman.

"If your presence in UAE is not essential, you may wish to consider departing - if you judge you can access these options safely.

"Check for the latest updates from your airline or tour operator, as well as the instructions from local authorities, and the status of any border crossings before you travel. If you are traveling by air do not travel to the airport unless your airline has confirmed your reservation.

"Make sure you have access to emergency supplies and essential medication. Travel within or out of UAE is at your own risk.

"Keep your departure plans under review and ensure your travel documents are up to date, including any visas required for onward travel."