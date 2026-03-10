Rail chaos continues nationwide as major train station remains closed after huge fire - affecting West Midlands services

Glasgow Central station will remain closed throughout Tuesday and is expected to undergo safety inspections following the devastating fire at an adjacent building.

Rail operators have warned that disruption is expected to continue for a number of days after Scotland’s busiest station was closed throughout Monday.

All services to and from the station have been suspended.

The fire began in a vape shop on Union Street, before the flames spread through the building and around the corner on to Gordon Street.

Firefighters continue to damp down the remains of a fire at Glasgow Central Station. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Only the facade of the building has been left standing on Gordon Street.

Four fire engines and two high reach appliances remained at the scene at 6.30am on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said on Monday: “While the fire is now under control, emergency services are still on site and we continue to support their response.

“The station will remain closed today and tomorrow.

“Timescales for reopening will only be confirmed once we are able to safely gain access and carry out the necessary checks.

“All services to and from Glasgow Central are currently suspended, and passengers should continue to follow alternative travel arrangements as advised by their train operators.”

ScotRail said disruption is likely to continue for several days.

The closure of Glasgow Central train station will affect services through the West Midlands as Avanti routes between Glasgow Central and Crewe, Birmingham New Street and London Euston are impacted.

National Rail advises: "If your train is cancelled, your ticket is valid on one of the two Avanti West Coast services immediately before your booked train, or one of the two immediately after.

"If you no longer wish to travel because your train is delayed or cancelled, you can request a full refund from where you bought your ticket."