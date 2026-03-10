Royal Three Counties Show 2026 announces special guest line-up, including Adam Henson, Kaleb Cooper, Harlow Luna White - and Spudman

A host of special guests and leading voices from the worlds of food and farming are set to join the Royal Three Counties Show in Malvern.

There will be a huge range of exciting entertainment, family fun, local food and drink, and lots of animals as well at this year’s event from 12th – 14th June 2026.

Guests include Kaleb Cooper, a breakout star on Prime Video’s Clarkson’s Farm, who works to celebrate the UK’s farming industry and encourage the younger generation into agriculture.

Kaleb has also become a best-selling author, launched an agricultural bursary with the RAU and completed a sell-out tour of the UK. He joins the Royal Three Counties Show special guest line up on Sunday 14th June.

Visitors to the Royal Three Counties Show can find out more about Kaleb’s passion for farming and anecdotes from his years spent in agriculture since the age of 13 at An Audience with Kaleb Cooper at the Future of Farming theatre.

Kaleb Cooper is a special Guest at the Royal Three Counties Show 2026 in Malvern

‘Tractor King’ Kaleb will also be getting behind the wheel for the ever-popular Machinery Demo in the Main Arena, giving fans a front-row seat to see him in action with some impressive tractors and farm machinery.

While at the show, Kaleb will also be doing a book signing of his new children’s book, Kaleb’s Farmyard Tales, and his best-selling book from 2022, The World According to Kaleb.

Royal Three Counties Show Ambassador, co-owner of Cotswold Farm Park and one of the best-known farmers in the UK – with his own section on BBC’s Countryfile - Adam Henson will join the special guest line up at Royal Three Counties Show on Friday 12th and Saturday 13th June.

Adam is a passionate advocate for farming, particularly regarding conservation of rare and minority breed farm animals, of which Cotswold Farm Park is home to over 50 breeds. Each year the Royal Three Counties Show hosts the UK’s largest gathering of rare and minority livestock breeds in its Farming Village.

Adam Henson is a special guest at the Royal Three Counties Show 2026 in Malvern

Adam will be leading inspiring talks in the Future of Farming Theatre, as well as joining panel discussions with other industry-leading experts to discuss current issues affecting the industry as well as exciting innovations that will shape the future.

Adam will also provide expert commentary for the Machinery Demo in the Main Arena, as well as celebrating breed champions in the Grand Parade of Livestock, sharing his rare breeds knowledge in the livestock section and joining in with the action in the Countryside Arena.

Emmerdale actor and Strictly Come Dancing winner (2019), Kelvin Fletcher, will be joined by his wife Liz Fletcher at Royal Three Counties Show on Saturday 13th June. In 2021, Kelvin and Liz purchased a 120-acre, 18th-century farm in the Peak District and documented their family life as first-generation farmers in the 2022 BBC series, Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure, and the 2023 ITV series, Fletchers’ Family Farm.

The husband-and-wife duo have also published a book, Fletchers on the Farm, detailing stories of their experience running a farm alongside raising their four young children. Kelvin and Liz will be sharing insights from their journey into farming at the Future of Farming stage, as well as joining in commentating for the Machinery Demo in the Main Arena.

Fourteen-year-old equestrian influencer, social media creator and young rider, Harlow Luna White, is well-known for her behind-the-scenes look into pony care, training, competitions and everyday stable life, shared across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, amassing her a significant online following.

Harlow Luna White is a special guest a the Royal Three Counties Show 2026 in Malvern

She has competed successfully in showing classes, including winning major titles such as the Mountain & Moorland Connemara Pony of the Year at the 2025 Horse of the Year Show and championships at the Royal International Horse Show with her pony, Panda. Harlow will demonstrate her jumping skills in the Cotswold Arena at Royal Three Counties Show on Saturday 13th June, as well as a meet and greet with visitors.

Ally Hunter-Blair, a Herefordshire-based young farmer who has amassed a popular following on social media as well as starring in Discovery +’s series Born Mucky: Life on the Farm and Channel 4’s First Time Farmers, will return to Royal Three Counties Show in 2026 from Friday through to Sunday, hosting talks in the Future of Farming Theatre as well as participating in panel discussions with other special guests and industry-leaders. Ally will also join in commentating for the Machinery Demos at the Main Arena.

Award-winning farmer, former president of the National Farmers Union of England and Wales (2018 – 2024) and member of the House of Lords, Minnette Batters, joins the Royal Three Counties Show special guest line up on Friday 12th June.

Minnette is a respected voice in British agriculture, advising both farmers and the government, and she will be sharing her story of heritage, home and hope with visitors on the Future of Farming stage, as well as participating in a Q&A session and book signing.

Food and drink at the Royal Three Counties Show 2026

In addition to being surrounded by over 8,000 animals and leading voices from the agricultural and farming sectors, visitors to Royal Three Counties Show this June will be treated to some of the very best food and drink vendors from across the UK, as well as special guests hosting live demos at the Food & Drink Theatre, including chef Marcus Bean.

Marcus is a regular on ITV’s This Morning, creating quick and tasty recipes using his self-taught experience gained at his Shropshire pub. Marcus is the author of The Good Chicken Cookbook, and will be holding a book signing while at the show. Marcus will put his skills into action on stage with a live BBQ-inspired cooking demo, as well as hosting demos with local restauranteurs from surrounding counties.

The Beefy Boys Burger School will make a sizzling return to the 2026 show, hosted by Herefordshire’s award-winning chef, Anthony 'Murf' Murphy. Murf is co-founder of the increasingly popular independent restaurant group, The Beefy Boys, which to date has restaurants in Hereford, Shrewsbury, Cheltenham, Bath and Oxford, and is renowned for its dirty, American style burgers which have won them 2nd and 4th place at the World Burger Championships in 2014 and 2024 respectively. While at the show, Murf will be joined on stage by Kaleb Cooper for an unmissable live food demo.

Also featuring at the Food & Drink Theatre will be Adam Henson, hosting interactive food demos with renowned chefs to reveal what goes into preparing food behind the scenes. Ally Hunter-Blair will host food demos with local restaurateurs to highlight the use of local produce, while Kelvin and Liz Fletcher will also be getting involved in live demos on Saturday 13th June.

Ben Newman The Spudman

Ben Newman (aka Spudman to his 4.2m TikTok followers) is a viral sensation known for his jacket potatoes served up from his street food truck in Tamworth. Known for his friendly personality and idiosyncratic catchphrases, Spudman has amassed a loyal following, with some of his TikTok videos reaching over 100 million people across the globe. Spudman will bring his popular food truck to Royal Three Counties Show from Friday – Sunday, serving up his famous loaded jacket potatoes, as well as collaborating with Murf from The Beefy Boys at the Food & Drink Theatre.

Animals at the Royal Three Counties Show

Additionally, the Royal Three Counties Show will once again host over 8,000 of the finest animals from across the UK, a variety of equine events, including show jumping and 62 prestigious Horse of the Year Show qualifying classes, the high-octane STIHL Timbersports Arena, live entertainment in the Main arena and over 100 free family activities to enjoy over the long weekend.

Tickets for Royal Three Counties Show 2026 cost from £25, and under-16s are free of charge. Tickets are on sale now and available to book in advance at: https://royalthreecounties.co.uk/

About the Royal Three Counties Show

The Royal Three Counties Show is the UK’s premier agricultural celebration. Held across three days at the 90-acre Three Counties Showground in Malvern, Worcestershire, the event attracts over 90,000 visitors and is one of the largest livestock and equine shows in England.

Running from June 12 to 14, the show will feature over 150 activities and events, special guests, over 8,000 animals, lots of outdoor fun for families, two arenas packed with all day entertainment, an Equine Village, a Future of Farming Zone and shopping areas. For further information see https://www.royalthreecounties.co.uk/