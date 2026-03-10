'It was not a drug killing': Rapper's murder in Telford was a planned revenge attack jury told as trial nears its end

Tamba Momodu, 20, a rapper also known as 'Teerose', was shot multiple times as he sat in a car with two other men outside The Fitness Factory at Bridges Business Park in Horsehay, on October 13, 2020.

A trial at Leicester Crown Court sitting in Loughborough, has been told Mr Momodu's killing was a "revenge attack" after he was acquitted of murdering Abdullahi Tarabi, the brother and cousin of two of the defendants, in Northolt, London in 2017.

Mahamud Tarabi, 33, of Whiteleys Parade, Uxbridge; his cousin Ahmed Karshe, 31, of no fixed abode; as well as Deria Hassan, 33, of Greenford, London; and Merje Ngoy, 25, of no fixed abode, all deny murder. Three of the men also deny arson by burning the Skoda used on the killing. Hassan has pleaded guilty to that offence.

Tamba Momodu, inset, was shot dead at Bridges Business Park in Horsehay, Telford.

Over the last six weeks, the jury had heard how 20-year-old Tamba Momodu was targeted by the men in a revenge killing, despite being found with nearly 50 wraps of drugs hidden about his person when he was shot.

The jury had heard from a number of expert witnesses who supplied evidence that the men had all made trips to Telford ahead of the shooting, with some defendants having been traced to the Shropshire town on up to 17 occasions.