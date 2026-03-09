Former West Midlands Police constable denies misconduct over ‘intimate relationships with four criminals’

Kayleigh Moye, 29, was told she will face a trial in September 2028 after denying four counts of misconduct in a public office while acting as a police constable for West Midlands Police between September 2022 and December 2023.

Birmingham Crown Court heard Moye, of Quinton in Birmingham, allegedly accessed confidential information about four people, who the Independent Office for Police Conduct previously said were criminals, and failed to notify police of her relationships with each of them.

She also denied being concerned in the supply of cannabis on November 20 2023, and two counts of possessing cannabis on December 5, 2023 and February 8, 2024 during a brief hearing.

Moye arrived at the city court for the hearing wearing a black coat with the hood up and a face mask, and spoke only to confirm her name and enter her pleas in the dock.

Judge Paul Farrer KC warned Moye, who is on unconditional bail, that her trial – which is expected to last five days – could continue in her absence if she failed to attend.

The judge said: “By April 22 this year you must serve a defence statement.”

He added: “I have adjourned your case for trial. That trial will commence on September 11, 2028, which is a day when your lawyers are available to come and act on your behalf.”