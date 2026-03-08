Watch: West Midlands thieves caught on camera using angle grinders to break into cashpoints across the UK

A gang of West Midlands cashpoint thieves have been caught on camera using angle grinders and jaws of life to break into cashpoints across the UK.

The crooks have been jailed for more than 34 years after they were arrested in dawn raids by West Midlands Police.

You can see officers breaking into one of their homes as their crime spree of almost a year comes to an end. Businesses targeted included one in Market Drayton.

Officers also intercepted their phone calls in which they bragged they were avoiding the long arm of the law.

Evidence even showed two of the gang buying clothes ahead of a cashpoint raid.

The thieves are Craig Howell from Wolverhampton, Noel Reilly from Bromsgrove, Simon Pagett from Bloxwich, Oliver Matthews from Featherstone and Daniel Hickenbottom from Bloxwich.