Full list of roads included in Shropshire Council's 'top dressing' repair plans

A total of 72 county roads are to have their surfaces sealed, which Shropshire Council say will make them more durable.

By Paul Rogers
Published

Called “top dressing”, the roads will also be less prone to freeze or thaw, with the council moving towards C-class side roads as part of its maintenance programme.

The Multevo team who help maintain roads in Shropshire. Picture: LDRS
The following stretches of roads that will be “top dressed” are:

Dec Pye, a supervisor at Multevo, next to a Multihog machine. Picture: LDRS
  • Condover Green to Cantlop crossroads

A Multihog planer machine used to repair a road near Stapleton in Shropshire. Picture: LDRS
  • Chatbrook junction with A49 to Church junction, Stapleton

  • From A49 through Stapleton

  • Stapleton to Moat Farm

  • Pulverbatch to Newhouse Lane Junction

  • Junction at Stitt Farm to Brow Farm junction, Ratlinghope

  • Four Turnings junction to Home Farm junction, Asterton

  • Plowden to A49, Craven Arms

  • Woodhill Road and Bridgnorth Road, Highley

  • Boundary Gate Farm to Upper House Junction, Abdon

  • B4368 Aston on Clun to Broome

  • Newcastle to county boundary at Anchor

  • County boundary with Penyllan to county boundary Churchstoke

  • Pontesford Hill to Grove Lane, Pontesford

  • A488, Pontesbury to Hanwood

  • Porthill Road, Shrewsbury

  • Harmer Hill to Alderton

  • Marton to Baschurch

  • Duglands junction to Severn View, Edgerley, Kinnerley

  • Glanyrafon to Cefn Blodwel, Treflach

  • From A483 to Morda

  • Pentre-shannel South to junction west of Belmont, Trefonen, Oswestry

  • Pentre Gwyn Lane, Llansilin

  • Cydygan Lane, Llansilin

  • Junction North of Rhydycroesau to junction South of Morda River Bridge, Llawnt

  • Bradley Fields, Oswestry

  • High Fawr Avenue, Oswestry

  • Bryn Rise, Oswestry

  • Llanforda Mead, OswestryBreidden Close, Oswestry

  • White Minster, Oswestry

  • High Lea Close, Oswestry

  • Hampton Fields, Oswestry

  • Whittington to Ellesmere

  • Ellesmere Road, St Martins

  • Burlton to B5063, Loppington

  • Goblins Lane End to Browns Brook junction Abbey Green, Wem

  • Ash Road, Whitchurch

  • Church Lane to County Boundary, Broughall

  • Brades Road, Prees

  • Junction Hermitage Lane Farm to A49, Hine Heath

  • Booley Road, Stanton Upon Hine Heath

  • Kenstone junction to junction Hermitage Lane Farm, Hine Heath

  • Kenstone junction to A53, Hine Heath

  • Kenstone Road Paradise to Hopton Road, Hine Heath

  • Whitehouse junction to Hill Cottage junction, Marchamley Wood

  • Wood Lane, Marchamley

  • Wollerton Crossroads to Cotton Farm, Hodnet

  • Stoke-on-Tern to Ollerton

  • Hinstock to Ellerton

  • Holly Coppice crossroads to Haughton

  • Upton Magna to Holly Coppice crossroads, Haughton

  • Uffington to Upton Magna

  • Tern Lodge to Norton crossroads

  • Norton crossroads to Uppington

  • Uppington to Bluebell, Uppington

  • Victoria Road, Shifnal

  • Broadway Close, Shifnal

  • Newport Road, Albrighton

  • Badger Lane End to Staffordshire county boundary, Bridgnorth

  • Buildwas Road, Buildwas

  • Much Wenlock to Morville

  • Severn Valley Railway Knowle Sands to Eardington

  • Chelmarsh to Severn Valley Railway Bridge, Chelmarsh

  • The Square to Riddings Lane, Stottesdon

  • Netherton Lane to Church Lane, Highley

  • Froggy Lane junction to Harpswood Bridge, Middleton Priors

  • Tern Lodge to Grange Cottages, Atcham

  • Carpenters Lane (end of) to North Cottages junction, Stanton Lacy

  • Clee Hill to Knowlegate, Clee Hill

  • Clee Hill Road from Burford to Ellendene

  • Ledwyche to A4112, Burford

A further 69 stretches of road are also to be resurfaced, added the council.

“All roads across the country take a beating from the weather in winter, but despite this, we managed to repair 2,113 potholes this January, twice as many as the 1,216 repaired in January 2025 – a 77 per cent increase despite the weather,” said Councillor David Vasmer, portfolio holder for highways.

Shropshire Council is now initiating a new phase of repairs as the weather improves, aiming to build on the 21,000 potholes we filled since last May.”

Cllr Vasmer added that “in-house” council teams have been created that are more effective and responsive in dealing with potholes, while Multevo’s contract has been extended. The firm use state-of-the-art machines to resurface whole stretches of potholed roles, with their work now extending from A and B roads to C-class side roads.