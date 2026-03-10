Full list of roads included in Shropshire Council's 'top dressing' repair plans

Called “top dressing”, the roads will also be less prone to freeze or thaw, with the council moving towards C-class side roads as part of its maintenance programme.

The Multevo team who help maintain roads in Shropshire. Picture: LDRS

The following stretches of roads that will be “top dressed” are:

Dec Pye, a supervisor at Multevo, next to a Multihog machine. Picture: LDRS

Condover Green to Cantlop crossroads

A Multihog planer machine used to repair a road near Stapleton in Shropshire. Picture: LDRS

Chatbrook junction with A49 to Church junction, Stapleton

From A49 through Stapleton

Stapleton to Moat Farm

Pulverbatch to Newhouse Lane Junction

Junction at Stitt Farm to Brow Farm junction, Ratlinghope

Four Turnings junction to Home Farm junction, Asterton

Plowden to A49, Craven Arms

Woodhill Road and Bridgnorth Road, Highley

Boundary Gate Farm to Upper House Junction, Abdon

B4368 Aston on Clun to Broome

Newcastle to county boundary at Anchor

County boundary with Penyllan to county boundary Churchstoke

Pontesford Hill to Grove Lane, Pontesford

A488, Pontesbury to Hanwood

Porthill Road, Shrewsbury

Harmer Hill to Alderton

Marton to Baschurch

Duglands junction to Severn View, Edgerley, Kinnerley

Glanyrafon to Cefn Blodwel, Treflach

From A483 to Morda

Pentre-shannel South to junction west of Belmont, Trefonen, Oswestry

Pentre Gwyn Lane, Llansilin

Cydygan Lane, Llansilin

Junction North of Rhydycroesau to junction South of Morda River Bridge, Llawnt

Bradley Fields, Oswestry

High Fawr Avenue, Oswestry

Bryn Rise, Oswestry

Llanforda Mead, OswestryBreidden Close, Oswestry

White Minster, Oswestry

High Lea Close, Oswestry

Hampton Fields, Oswestry

Whittington to Ellesmere

Ellesmere Road, St Martins

Burlton to B5063, Loppington

Goblins Lane End to Browns Brook junction Abbey Green, Wem

Ash Road, Whitchurch

Church Lane to County Boundary, Broughall

Brades Road, Prees

Junction Hermitage Lane Farm to A49, Hine Heath

Booley Road, Stanton Upon Hine Heath

Kenstone junction to junction Hermitage Lane Farm, Hine Heath

Kenstone junction to A53, Hine Heath

Kenstone Road Paradise to Hopton Road, Hine Heath

Whitehouse junction to Hill Cottage junction, Marchamley Wood

Wood Lane, Marchamley

Wollerton Crossroads to Cotton Farm, Hodnet

Stoke-on-Tern to Ollerton

Hinstock to Ellerton

Holly Coppice crossroads to Haughton

Upton Magna to Holly Coppice crossroads, Haughton

Uffington to Upton Magna

Tern Lodge to Norton crossroads

Norton crossroads to Uppington

Uppington to Bluebell, Uppington

Victoria Road, Shifnal

Broadway Close, Shifnal

Newport Road, Albrighton

Badger Lane End to Staffordshire county boundary, Bridgnorth

Buildwas Road, Buildwas

Much Wenlock to Morville

Severn Valley Railway Knowle Sands to Eardington

Chelmarsh to Severn Valley Railway Bridge, Chelmarsh

The Square to Riddings Lane, Stottesdon

Netherton Lane to Church Lane, Highley

Froggy Lane junction to Harpswood Bridge, Middleton Priors

Tern Lodge to Grange Cottages, Atcham

Carpenters Lane (end of) to North Cottages junction, Stanton Lacy

Clee Hill to Knowlegate, Clee Hill

Clee Hill Road from Burford to Ellendene

Ledwyche to A4112, Burford

A further 69 stretches of road are also to be resurfaced, added the council.

“All roads across the country take a beating from the weather in winter, but despite this, we managed to repair 2,113 potholes this January, twice as many as the 1,216 repaired in January 2025 – a 77 per cent increase despite the weather,” said Councillor David Vasmer, portfolio holder for highways.

“Shropshire Council is now initiating a new phase of repairs as the weather improves, aiming to build on the 21,000 potholes we filled since last May.”

Cllr Vasmer added that “in-house” council teams have been created that are more effective and responsive in dealing with potholes, while Multevo’s contract has been extended. The firm use state-of-the-art machines to resurface whole stretches of potholed roles, with their work now extending from A and B roads to C-class side roads.