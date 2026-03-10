Full list of roads included in Shropshire Council's 'top dressing' repair plans
A total of 72 county roads are to have their surfaces sealed, which Shropshire Council say will make them more durable.
Called “top dressing”, the roads will also be less prone to freeze or thaw, with the council moving towards C-class side roads as part of its maintenance programme.
Sign up today to get all the latest news headlines from Shropshire and Mid Wales delivered straight to your inbox with the Shropshire Star’s free newsletter
The following stretches of roads that will be “top dressed” are:
Condover Green to Cantlop crossroads
Chatbrook junction with A49 to Church junction, Stapleton
From A49 through Stapleton
Stapleton to Moat Farm
Pulverbatch to Newhouse Lane Junction
Junction at Stitt Farm to Brow Farm junction, Ratlinghope
Four Turnings junction to Home Farm junction, Asterton
Plowden to A49, Craven Arms
Woodhill Road and Bridgnorth Road, Highley
Boundary Gate Farm to Upper House Junction, Abdon
B4368 Aston on Clun to Broome
Newcastle to county boundary at Anchor
County boundary with Penyllan to county boundary Churchstoke
Pontesford Hill to Grove Lane, Pontesford
A488, Pontesbury to Hanwood
Porthill Road, Shrewsbury
Harmer Hill to Alderton
Marton to Baschurch
Duglands junction to Severn View, Edgerley, Kinnerley
Glanyrafon to Cefn Blodwel, Treflach
From A483 to Morda
Pentre-shannel South to junction west of Belmont, Trefonen, Oswestry
Pentre Gwyn Lane, Llansilin
Cydygan Lane, Llansilin
Junction North of Rhydycroesau to junction South of Morda River Bridge, Llawnt
Bradley Fields, Oswestry
High Fawr Avenue, Oswestry
Bryn Rise, Oswestry
Llanforda Mead, OswestryBreidden Close, Oswestry
White Minster, Oswestry
High Lea Close, Oswestry
Hampton Fields, Oswestry
Whittington to Ellesmere
Ellesmere Road, St Martins
Burlton to B5063, Loppington
Goblins Lane End to Browns Brook junction Abbey Green, Wem
Ash Road, Whitchurch
Church Lane to County Boundary, Broughall
Brades Road, Prees
Junction Hermitage Lane Farm to A49, Hine Heath
Booley Road, Stanton Upon Hine Heath
Kenstone junction to junction Hermitage Lane Farm, Hine Heath
Kenstone junction to A53, Hine Heath
Kenstone Road Paradise to Hopton Road, Hine Heath
Whitehouse junction to Hill Cottage junction, Marchamley Wood
Wood Lane, Marchamley
Wollerton Crossroads to Cotton Farm, Hodnet
Stoke-on-Tern to Ollerton
Hinstock to Ellerton
Holly Coppice crossroads to Haughton
Upton Magna to Holly Coppice crossroads, Haughton
Uffington to Upton Magna
Tern Lodge to Norton crossroads
Norton crossroads to Uppington
Uppington to Bluebell, Uppington
Victoria Road, Shifnal
Broadway Close, Shifnal
Newport Road, Albrighton
Badger Lane End to Staffordshire county boundary, Bridgnorth
Buildwas Road, Buildwas
Much Wenlock to Morville
Severn Valley Railway Knowle Sands to Eardington
Chelmarsh to Severn Valley Railway Bridge, Chelmarsh
The Square to Riddings Lane, Stottesdon
Netherton Lane to Church Lane, Highley
Froggy Lane junction to Harpswood Bridge, Middleton Priors
Tern Lodge to Grange Cottages, Atcham
Carpenters Lane (end of) to North Cottages junction, Stanton Lacy
Clee Hill to Knowlegate, Clee Hill
Clee Hill Road from Burford to Ellendene
Ledwyche to A4112, Burford
A further 69 stretches of road are also to be resurfaced, added the council.
“All roads across the country take a beating from the weather in winter, but despite this, we managed to repair 2,113 potholes this January, twice as many as the 1,216 repaired in January 2025 – a 77 per cent increase despite the weather,” said Councillor David Vasmer, portfolio holder for highways.
“Shropshire Council is now initiating a new phase of repairs as the weather improves, aiming to build on the 21,000 potholes we filled since last May.”
Cllr Vasmer added that “in-house” council teams have been created that are more effective and responsive in dealing with potholes, while Multevo’s contract has been extended. The firm use state-of-the-art machines to resurface whole stretches of potholed roles, with their work now extending from A and B roads to C-class side roads.