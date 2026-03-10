Inside the historic Shropshire village overlooked by the more popular Church Stretton, Ironbridge and Ludlow

Clun is a small but historically significant village in south Shropshire that is often overlooked by visitors who instead travel to the more popular nearby destinations.

The village has a rich medieval past as it was developed around the imposing ruins of Clun Castle, which was built shortly after the Norman Conquest to help defend the English–Welsh border.

It was part of the border defence system between England and Wales, making it strategically important in medieval times.

Clun Bridge. (Photo: Jeff Buck, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

The small village has even retained its medieval street pattern, historic bridge, and traditional stone cottages along the River Clun.