Chance for foodies across West Midlands to nominate favourite restaurant to be part of prestigious top 100 list

The Good Food Guide is inviting food lovers from across the West Midlands to nominate their favourite restaurant for its annual Best 100 Local Restaurants for 2026.

The list sees people from all over the country nominate their favourite bistros, brasseries, pubs and cafes, with more than 60,000 nominated for the list in 2025, including Italian restaurant Tropea in Harborne, which made the Top 100.

The Good Food Guide said it was the chance to food lovers to tell them about their favourite places and what makes them special ahead of nominations closing on April 16.

A spokesman for Good Food Guide said: "In partnership with Square, Good Food Guide is calling on food lovers across the country to champion the neighbourhood restaurants that truly deserve their moment in the spotlight.

"Every community has that one go-to place. The restaurant where the welcome is as good as the food.

Tropea in Harborne was named on the top 100 list last year after being nominated by fans

"Where the staff remember your name (and often your order), where the atmosphere feels effortlessly warm, and you leave happy whether you’ve popped in for a quick lunch or got together with friends and family for a proper celebration.

"These are the places that keep a neighbourhood alive and it’s time they get the recognition they deserve.

"We want to hear about the restaurants that make an area special. Maybe it’s a tiny independent serving the best lunch in town, a family-run bistro that’s been perfecting its menu for years, or the place you can’t wait to go back to on your next holiday.

"Nominating your Best Local Restaurant is simple, just go to the nomination form on the Good Food website to tell us why your favourite should make our top 100.

"As a bonus, everyone who submits a nomination will be entered into a prize draw to win £250 to spend at a Good Food Guide venue of their choice.

"Nominations close on April 16, so now’s the time to show your favourite restaurant some love. Spread the word and help put the local places you couldn’t be without firmly on the map."