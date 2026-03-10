Who is Anthony Russell? Inmate charged with murdering child killer Ian Huntley in prison attack was behind bars for monstrous West Midlands crimes

Anthony Russell, 43, has been charged with the prison murder of the 52-year-old Soham killer at HMP Frankland, near Durham.

Ex-school caretaker Huntley was reportedly attacked with a metal bar in a workshop at the maximum security jail on February 26 while serving a life sentence for the 2002 murders of 10-year-olds Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman after they left a family barbecue to buy sweets on August 4 2002.

He dumped their bodies in a ditch 10 miles away. They were not found for 13 days, sparking a search involving hundreds of police officers.

Anthony Russell

Huntley was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle, where he died on Saturday morning.

Russell will appear before Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday afternoon via a videolink.

Christopher Atkinson of the Crown Prosecution Service said: “Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to trial and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.

“We have worked closely with Durham Constabulary as they carried out their investigation.”

Ian Huntley died after being attacked with a metal bar in prison (PA)

The CPS said it was “vital” there was no “reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in anyway prejudice these proceedings”.

Who is Anthony Russell?

Triple killer Anthony Russell is believed to be the prisoner suspected of inflicting fatal injuries on Ian Huntley during a prison assault.

Russell was imprisoned in 2022 after killing three people during a "sustained and brutal" seven-day killing spree in the West Midlands.

Here is everything you need to know about his shocking crimes - in which the victims include his friend David Williams and his mother:

Killing of David Williams in Coventry

Russell murdered his friend David Williams after wrongly believing he was in a relationship with his girlfriend on October 21, 2020 by strangling him with a lanyard.

David Williams

His body was left under his bed at his Coventry flat for five days before it was discovered.

He was found to have suffered 87 injuries during the ordeal.

Silencing his victim's mum

Julie Williams

David Williams' 58-year-old mother, Julie Williams, was attacked by Russell at her home on October 25, 2020 - sustaining 113 separate injuries.

She was found dead after her sister reported her missing, police forced entry into Julie's home and found her dead on the living room floor.

West Midlands Police Detective Superintendent Shaun Edwards said after Russell's sentencing that it is believed he had "confessed to David's killing" to her, and that he "killed Julie to stop her from speaking to the police".

On the run

Russell fled Coventry the day after killing Julie Williams.

He robbed cash and a mobile phone from a 78-year-old man and used public transport to travel to the town of Kenilworth, Warwickshire, where he robbed a 71-year-old woman of £200, violently dragging her along the ground during the attack.

Rape and murder in Leamington Spa

Nicole McGregor

Russell then travelled to Leamington Spa where he raped and murdered his final victim withing a few hours.

Nicole McGregor, 31, was believed to have been lured into the woodland at Newbold Comyn after being 'promised drugs'.

She was strangled to death on October 26 and found three days later with wood and twigs in her mouth.

She suffered multiple blunt force injuries to her head and face, a bleed to the brain, and her body showed signs of strangulation.

Police said there was no known link between Russell and his victim.

On October 28, Russell attacked a 75-year-old man in his home after asking him for directions, before stealing his Ford C-Max to flee the area.

He was arrested on October 30 after police spotted the stolen Ford C-Max parked on a road near Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire. Russell was found on the back seat.

Guilty plea

Russell pleaded guilty to three counts of murder and three counts of robbery, before unanimously being found guilty of the rape of Nicole McGregor by a jury at Warwick Crown Court in March 2022.

During his sentencing, judge Mr Justice Wall described Russell as an "exceptionally dangerous" and manipulative man. His crimes were described as "brutal", involving "very significant violence."

He was handed a whole-life order, meaning he will spend the rest of his life in prison with no eligibility for parole.