Crash involving HGV and car at busy Shrewsbury traffic island

The incident at Dobbies Roundabout on the Hereford Road in Shrewsbury saw queues of more than 20 minutes form around the busy intersection at around 8.20am.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said there were no injuries in the incident.

He said: "We received a call around 8.20am this morning (March 10) with a report of a collision on the Hereford Road in Shrewsbury.

"Officers arrived to find a car and HGV involved.

"Thankfully, no injuries to report."