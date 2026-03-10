Crufts 2026 'Best in Show' winner 'kept dog in shocking conditions' leading 'previous animal cruelty conviction'

Lee Cox, handler of four-year-old Clumber spaniel, Bruin, from Somerset, came out on top over 18,000 dogs and their handlers from around the world to claim the show’s top honour at Birmingham's NEC on Sunday (March 7).

However, his win has sparked outrage online after reports revealed Cox was convicted of animal cruelty offences more than 20 years ago.

In 2001, Lee Cox and Roger Stone were found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a retired stud dog and given a three year discharge with conditions and also told to pay £5,000 costs towards the prosecution.

A court heard how an inspector had found animals in 'shocking condition' at Kaston Kennels at Mark, Somerset - with some animals left bald, scabby and filthy. They were not banned from keeping animals.

Inspector Jo Daniel, who visited the property, said: "To find a dog in Adam’s condition in a normal house would have been bad enough, but to find one in the care of two internationally renowned dog breeders was shocking. The RSPCA prosecutes without fear or favour. Animal cruelty will not be tolerated, whoever commits it."

Winner of Best in Show and Gundog group Clumber Spaniel named Bruin with owner and handler Lee Cox from Somerset on the final day of the Crufts Dog Show at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham.

Cox was handed a replica trophy and £200 in cash for his dog Bruin winning the Best in Show competition over the weekend. It is the first time a Clumber spaniel has won best in show since 1991. The spaniel was chosen by judge Tamas Jakkel, beating the winners of six other groups to bag the trophy.

The win sparked outrage online, with one Crufts fan writing: "Anyone convicted of cruelty to animals should be nowhere near animals again. Let alone given a prize for one."

Another added: "How did he even get into the competition?" Meanwhile, a third said: "Strip him of the title."

However, Crufts have since defended Cox's win, stating that his record has been 'unblemished' since the incident and that he is making a 'significant positive contribution to the world of dogs'.

The full statement from a Royal Kennel Club spokesperson said: "We can confirm that in 2001, Mr Lee Cox, winner of the Crufts 2026 Best in Show award, was involved in a court case relating to a Cocker Spaniel who had a chronic ear infection. The Court issued a conditional discharge. Convictions involving animal welfare are always reviewed by the Royal Kennel Club and due reflection will be given to the way the courts treat such convictions.

"In this case an appropriate sanction was imposed by the Disciplinary Committee reflecting the court decision and did not warrant a disqualification. This was an isolated incident 25 years ago. Mr Cox has had an unblemished record in the 25 years since this incident, making a significant positive contribution to the world of dogs.”