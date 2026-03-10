South Wales Police issued an update to end social media speculation following a recent report about a body found at a mid-Wales reservoir.

The digitised image of the man whose body was found in a Powys reservoir in October 2024 as efforts continue to identify him

Several people took to social media to suggest that the digitised image of a man whose body was found at Claerwen Reservoir in Powys, looked like Ricky Harris who has been missing since 2023.

Ricky was 31 years of age when he went missing from Aberdare on 18 November 2023.

He was last seen on CCTV at around 2.20pm on Saturday, November 18, 2023 near his flat at Maes-Y-Deri, Aberaman, just hours after his aunt, Nina Harris, dropped him home from a friend's house.

On Sunday, Dyfed-Powys Police released the digitised image of the man whose body was found in a reservoir in October 2024 as efforts continue to identify him.

The force has worked with Face Lab at Liverpool John Moores University to produce a realistic image of the man’s face following nearly 16 months of enquiries to establish who he is.