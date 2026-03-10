Police confirm kidnap arrests in connection with incident outside Shrewsbury shops

West Mercia Police said the arrest, which happened in Wem, yesterday evening, came after incidents outside the Station Wagon Pub and nearby shops on Mount Pleasant Road in Shrewsbury.

The area outside the shops was taped off by police this morning - Tuesday, March 10.

Shrewsbury Police have now released information about the investigation, which has seen two men, aged 35 and 38 arrested on suspicion of kidnap.

Officers, who are appealing for witnesses, said they had been alerted to an altercation outside the pub yesterday evening, before being called to Mount Pleasant Road after reports of a crash in the car park in front of the Co-operative - opposite the pub.

Police said they had been told a blue Mazda CX5 drove into a parked car.

A statement from the force added: "The driver and passenger of the Mazda were then aggressive towards the woman in the parked vehicle before leaving the scene."

Police were then called to the Harmer Hill area, near Shrewsbury, at around 9.15pm where a man in his 20s was found "in a distressed state".

A statement from West Mercia Police said: "Officers are appealing for witnesses after an altercation outside of a public house in Shrewsbury last night (Monday 9 March).

"At around 9pm officers were called to Mount Pleasant Road following reports of a collision on the car park of the Co-op, where a blue Mazda CX5 drove into a parked car.

"The driver and passenger of the Mazda were then aggressive towards the woman in the parked vehicle before leaving the scene.

"Enquiries show that the men were believed to be involved in an altercation with another man outside of the Station Wagon Pub shortly before the collision.

"Then, at around 9.15pm, police were called to the Harmer Hill area of Shrewsbury, after a man in his 20s, was found in a distressed state. The man was uninjured during the incident.

"A short time later, officers sighted the Mazda believed to be the one involved in the incident in Shrewsbury in Wem, and it was pulled over. The driver and passenger were arrested on suspicion of kidnap.

"The men, aged 35 and 38, remain in police custody as enquiries continue."

Detective Inspector Tim Atherton said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed any part of these incidents, whether outside the Station Wagon Pub or in the Co‑op car park. Your information could be vital in helping us fully understand what happened.

“We are especially keen to speak to anyone who may have seen, or captured, the blue Mazda on dashcam or CCTV between 9pm and 9.30pm driving in the area or along the A528 between Shrewsbury and Wem.

“I want to reassure the public that we believe all those involved are known to each other. Two men are currently in custody as our enquiries continue, and officers will remain in the area over the coming days to provide reassurance.”

Anyone with information that can help the investigation are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Dom Mees by e-mailing dominic.mees@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 476i of 10 March, 2026.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously through Independent UK charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.