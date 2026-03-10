Shropshire farmers visit Westminster as part of an NFU delegation

The delegation of Shrewsbury NFU members visited Parliament and also met with the NFU’s Westminster team and other advisers in London.

The visit on March 3 was sponsored by Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley and saw them meet a representative of the Labour Rural Research Group (LRRG), a lobby group formed by Dr Buckley.

Calverhall farmer and NFU group secretary Simon Latter said the day was a good opportunity to discuss farming challenges and opportunities as well as see political lobbying in action in the heart of Westminster.

They also sat in a question-and-answer session following Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ Spring Statement and publication of the Office for Budget Responsibility’s (OBR) Spring Forecast.

Mr Latter said: "Food security and the supply chain were high on the agenda and we were pleased to be able to hold discussions with the LRRG.

"This was a great opportunity to keep those channels open at the heart of Government and to take a group down to experience Parliament.

“We had the opportunity to see first-hand how the NFU operates in London in addition to what we do in Shropshire to engage MPs like Julia.”

Alongside a Tour of the Houses of Parliament, they met the team in the NFU’s Westminster office, in Smith Square, to learn about the scope of their roles, lobbying work on behalf of the industry and how they are effective in and around Parliament.

Ruyton XI Towns farmer Kate Mayne, Shropshire NFU chair, said: “For the group to meet with a representative of the LRRG was worthwhile and to then get a guided tour of the Houses of Parliament was an added bonus.

"We were also able to spend some time with the NFU Westminster team, which proved insightful.

"I think it remains important for farmers to hear about the work the NFU does in Westminster and it was interesting especially around the lobbying priorities on behalf of Shropshire agriculture and horticulture. We thank MP Julia Buckley for sponsoring the visit. We are keen to continue to speak to her and feed into the research group about the issues affecting family farms in the county so it was important to maintain that link and keep having those discussions.”

NFU President Tom Bradshaw said: “Farming underpins the UK’s largest manufacturing sector – food and drink – worth £153 billion and supporting 4 million jobs. Farmers and growers are central to economic growth, but with confidence remaining devastatingly low, government must create the right conditions for investment to create resilient agricultural businesses and support domestic food security,.

"As we look ahead to the autumn budget, it’s vital that the Chancellor recognises the full value food and farming bring to the economy.”