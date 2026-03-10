Renault set to introduce 12 models by 2030 in new car offensive

Renault has announced ambitious plans to expand its model range in Europe.

The French manufacturer has stated that it will introduce 12 new models between now and 2030, covering a variety of segments to help boost its appeal.

In smaller segments, Renault says it will rely on existing Clio, 5 4 and Twingo models to continue their appeal, while in larger C and D segments it will introduce a ‘second wave’ of vehicles with ‘new generation’ electric and hybrid models. Renault says that the hybrid powertrain will ‘remain a cornerstone of the European range’ and has confirmed plans to keep its hybrid vehicles on sale beyond 2030.

However, new electric models in the C and D segments will continue to be developed on a new platform. It’ll be looking at three configurations, too, with a standard car with a range of up to 466 miles, a four-wheel-drive model with a slightly lower range and a fuel range extender model that can deliver up to 870 miles through a combination of petrol and electric power.

Renault has also fully showcased its new Bridger for the first time, which arrives as a compact SUV which will bring a raised view of the road ahead and the option of petrol, hybrid or electric powertrains ‘depending on market’. It’ll launch initially in India by the end of 2027 before filtering through to other countries.

Fabrice Cambolive, Chief Growth Officer, chief executive officer, Renault brand, said: “We are now accelerating the next cycle of growth for the Renault brand thanks to three powerful drivers. Our ambition is clear: strengthen our European leadership, accelerate electrification, and go faster internationally to confirm Renault as the number one French automotive brand worldwide.

By 2030, our objective is to sell 2 million vehicles worldwide, with half of sales generated outside Europe.

“Renault is aiming for 100% electrified sales in Europe and 50% electrified sales outside Europe, while delivering strong and sustainable profitability.”

Renault is also developing the next generation of car interiors. Bringing a ‘human-centred approach’, these new designs will include a new panorama curved display, a compact steering wheel and specially designed airbags which are built into the seat to help free up passenger space.