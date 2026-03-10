Chery reveals its smallest model with the Tiggo 4

Chery has taken the covers of its smallest model with the Tiggo 4 compact SUV.

Chery is one of China’s largest car makers and has been selling cars in the UK since 2025. Its latest model to reach our shores will be a rival for the likes of the Ford Puma.

The Tiggo 4 is equipped with a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to an electric motor to produce 201bhp and 310Nm of torque; however, performance figures have not been revealed at this stage.

The interior features dual screens. (Chery)

The exterior design features a diamond-shaped front grille with Chery’s signature LED lighting, while the rear end features a single lightbar, a roof spoiler and vertical reflector lights in the bumpers.

Inside, there is space for five occupants and a digital driver’s display, a touchscreen interface system, physical shortcut buttons and climate control dials located at the top of the centre console.

There is also a leatherette dashboard and trim panel, while the centre console gets a brushed aluminium-effect look.

Prices will start at £19,995. (Chery)

The Tiggo 4 is Chery’s fourth model to enter the UK market and will sit below the larger Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 8 SUVs in the firm’s model line-up.

Prices for the Chery Tiggo 4 start at £19,995 with further details on the car’s specification, order books and delivery dates to be revealed in the coming weeks.