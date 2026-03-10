First Drive: Is the BMW iX3 a new electric car game changer?

What is it?

BMW is kickstarting a whole new range of EVs with the iX3





Now on the road, the iX3 is our first look at this whole new generation of BMW electric cars, so what’s new and does it really move things forward? We’ve been finding out.

What’s new?

There’s more than enough space inside the iX3





There’s a big focus on space and practicality, too, which is why buyers head to this area of the market. It’s why the iX3 has been designed to offer good levels of rear-seat space and a big boot, too.

What’s under the bonnet?

Futuristic styling touches are used across the car





Performance is still more than brisk enough, with 0-60mph coming in at 4.6 seconds. Further into the future, it’s expected that BMW will introduce further variants of the iX3, including ‘hot’ M models.

What’s it like to drive?

The iX3 is accurate to drive





Size-wise, the iX3 actually feels on the smaller end of things, but it seems as though much of this is down to the car’s relatively raked-back roof. Visibility is good, too. However, the newly-designed steering wheel is a little confusing – because it is perfectly symmetrical in terms of design, you can sometimes lose track of where it is, particularly if you’re turning the car around and going from lock to lock.

How does it look?

There’s more than enough performance available





There are a variety of alloy wheel designs, too, though you’ll have to pick the aero-style ones – with black plastic pieces between the spokes – if you want to get the very best electric range.

What’s it like inside?

The interior gets lots of technology





Space-wise, the iX3 is impressive. Rear-seat legroom is good and there’s a completely flat floor to help things further. Despite a relatively raked roof, headroom isn’t bad either. When it comes to the boot, there’s a useful 520 litres of storage available, or 1,750 litres with the rear seats folded flat. There’s also an extra bit of space to be found in the ‘frunk’, with its 58 litres of room providing a handy spot to store the charging cables. Overall, the iX3 is as practical as you’d want a family SUV to be.

What’s the spec like?

The large screen is packed with features





The big change in terms of tech here is the introduction of the Panoramic iDrive. Essentially, this brings key information to a full wraparound display bar which sits just underneath the windscreen’s edge inside the cabin. It looks great and you can use it to show a lot of information. Does it bring a whole lot more than the standard screen? Not a huge amount. But it does showcase a new technology being integrated well, and it’s far easier to see key features via this wraparound display than the main screen – you don’t need to look down as far.

Verdict

The BMW iX3 does feel like it moves the EV game on considerably. That headline range is genuinely impressive and should quash any fears about range anxiety for those new to electric driving. Its ultra-rapid charge speed means it’s future-proofed for upcoming developments in charger technology, too.

Most of all, though, the iX3 feels like a genuine BMW, and that is a testament to the software running underneath. Couple in its spaciousness and practicality, and you have an EV which feels hard to beat.