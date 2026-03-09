Toyota Yaris range receives minor tweaks to trim levels

The Toyota Yaris range has received some minor tweaks to its trim level line-up to keep it looking fresh.

The Yaris is one of Toyota’s best-selling models, offered exclusively with hybrid power and provides a sporty driving experience and ultra-low running costs.

The entry-level Icon grade now comes as standard with power-folding door mirrors and there is a new ‘Persian Salt’ grey metallic paint option available on all models.

The Design grade boasts new 17-inch machined alloy wheels and black fabric upholstery with contrasting stitching. It also features keyless entry with push button start and a wireless phone charger.

The Design grade features new black seat upholstery. (Toyota)

Other trim levels include the Excel grade; featuring a 10.5-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and electrically adjustable lumbar support on the driver’s seat.

The flagship GR Sport receives 18-inch alloy wheels, sports suspension, sports seats, ‘GR Sport’ badging and a sports steering wheel.

The Yaris is powered by a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine mated to an electric motor with the option of 114bhp and 129bhp power outputs. All models are fitted with a CVT automatic transmission, while the manufacturer claims the car can achieve up to 70.6mpg.

The updated Yaris range is available to order now with prices starting at £23,945. Deliveries are expected to commence in April.