Lotus aims to broaden Eletre’s appeal with new hybrid model

Lotus is looking to expand the appeal for its Eletre SUV with a new hybrid model.

Called Eletre X, it builds on the standard electric-only Eletre but still has a strong focus on electrification.

Essentially a range-extender hybrid, the Eletre X uses a 148bhp generator which replenishes the battery when the car is in motion. Designed to be electric-first, this setup produces a total of 938bhp and 935Nm of torque, equating to a 0-60mph time of just under 3.3 seconds.

The Eletre X can travel a claimed 217 miles on electric power alone. (Lotus)

Despite this, Lotus says that the Eletre X will manage up to 217 miles of electric-only range, or up to 754 miles with a combination of petrol and electric power. A high-powered 900-volt electric infrastructure means that the Eletre X can be charged from 20 to 80 per cent in nine minutes. Of course, there’s then the 52-litre fuel tank to fall back on.

Underneath, the Eletre X uses a 48-volt active anti-roll bar for level ride quality and an active rear spoiler with four pistons that can generate up to 120kg of downforce in its most aggressive setting. All cars get dual-chamber air suspension as standard, too. You’ll also find Brembo six-piston front brakes included on all models.

Inside, there’s a 23-speaker setup and a full panoramic roof with up to 10 transparency levels.

There’s no word on price for the Eletre X just yet, but first deliveries are expected to begin in the final quarter of this year, following the full European launch in the summer.