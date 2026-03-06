More than 50 iconic Ford models set to go under the hammer this month

A collection of more than 50 classic Ford models will go up at auction later this month.

The line-up consists of some of the Blue Oval’s most collectible and legendary cars with an estimated combined value of more than £1m, according to auction house Iconic Auctioneers.

The auction lots include a 2018 Focus RS Heritage Edition with just 71 miles on the clock; expected to fetch up to £80,000, while a 1988 Sierra RS500 Cosworth with 35,790 miles is estimated to make up to £100,000.

The 1988 Sierra RS500 Cosworth could fetch up to £100,000. (Iconic Auctioneers)

Other examples include a trio of Escort RS Turbos with two Series One models anticipated to fetch £55,000 and £45,000, respectively, while a later Series Two car has a guided sale price of £22,000.

The cheaper end of the collection includes a 1994 Fiesta 1.3 Finesse with 888 miles on the clock, which is expected to fetch up to £10,000 and a 1986 Capri 1.6 Laser valued at up to £6,000.

The Escort RS Turbo Series Ones (Left and Right) could make £45,000 and £55,000, respectively, while the Series Two (middle) is guided to sell for £22,000. (Iconic Auctioneers)

Rob Hubbard, managing director and principal auctioneer at Iconic Auctioneers, said: “Ford has produced some of the most loved cars in motoring history, from everyday heroes to genuine performance icons. This selection reflects that perfectly, with everything from rare RS models and rally-bred Escorts to wonderfully preserved survivors.”

He added: “Whether you’re a seasoned collector or buying your first classic Ford, this catalogue shows just how strong the enthusiasm for the Blue Oval remains.”

This large selection of Fords will go under the hammer at Iconic Auctioneers ‘Classic Sale’ commencing on March 21 and March 22.