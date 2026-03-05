Dacia’s new ‘Striker’ set to expand firm’s line-up

Dacia will shortly launch a new model which takes inspiration from the 1980s.

Called Striker, the upcoming crossover will be designed to sit between the existing Jogger and Duster models, offering a blend of MPV and SUV bodystyles in a new model.

The Striker is expected to use the same platform as the Bigster

As with recent Dacia models, it’s expected that the Striker will be made available with a series of engine options, including a hybrid variant for more efficient driving. More than likely underpinned by Renault Group’s CMF-B platform, the Striker will have the same basic underpinnings as the larger Dacia Bigster but will have a lower roofline and a more estate-like silhouette. It’s unclear yet whether it’ll be offered with four-wheel drive, however.

Like the Bigster, the Striker is expected to have a hard-wearing yet feature-packed interior with lots of storage. Common among other Dacia models, chunky wheelarch mouldings and other adventure-inspired styling touches will make an appearance on the Striker when it heads into production.

Dacia has gone through a period of transformation lately

As with other Dacia cars, it’s likely that the Striker will be launched at a price which undercuts many key rivals.

The new Striker will be revealed in full on March 10 as part of futuREady strategic plan, which will play host to several new launches from the wider group. Recently, Renault announced that it would also be launching a new concept – the Bridger – at the event, which will arrive as a compact SUV designed to sit underneath the current Renault Captur in terms of size.