These were the best-selling cars in February
The usual suspects were among the top 10 for the month.
It has been an unusually busy February for the motor trade, with new data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) recording the best February in terms of new car registrations since 2004.
Demand for private vehicles was up, while registrations for plug-in hybrid vehicles saw a sizeable increase too. What were the most popular models fr the month, though? Let’s take a look.
Ford Puma – 3,220
Thanks to its compact size, the Puma is great around town, yet it’s more than practical enough for a busy family on the go.
Kia Sportage – 2,205
Kia’s comprehensive seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty is also among the longest and demonstrates the brand’s confidence in the reliability of its cars.
Mini Cooper – 1,828
It’s also got a great range of engines and there’s an electric version for those drivers who want a battery-powered option, too.
Tesla Model 3 – 1,584
The Model 3 is packed with technology and is able to use Tesla’s widespread Supercharger network, too.
Jaecoo 7 – 1,446
Available with petrol and plug-in hybrid options, the 7 brings a lot of equipment and tech for the money.
Volvo XC40 – 1,392
It’s available with both hybrid and full electric setups, too, giving something for everyone.
Volkswagen Tiguan – 1,379
The Tiguan can also be equipped with an efficient plug-in hybrid option, though there remain more regular setups for those who want one.
Vauxhall Corsa – 1,335
Available with petrol and electric options, the Corsa is a household name which still delivers today thanks to its generous equipment levels and sharp design.
Ford Kuga – 1,286
Lots of interior space is the key plus-point, though the Kuga’s rugged interior and neat styling help in other ways
Hyundai Tucson – 1,222
Available with hybrid and petrol engines, the Tucson also offers very good efficiency considering its size.