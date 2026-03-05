These were the best-selling cars in February

It has been an unusually busy February for the motor trade, with new data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) recording the best February in terms of new car registrations since 2004.

Demand for private vehicles was up, while registrations for plug-in hybrid vehicles saw a sizeable increase too. What were the most popular models fr the month, though? Let’s take a look.

Ford Puma – 3,220

The Puma Gen-E can charge at speeds of up to 100kW





Thanks to its compact size, the Puma is great around town, yet it’s more than practical enough for a busy family on the go.

Kia Sportage – 2,205

The exterior has received Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design language. (Kia)





Kia’s comprehensive seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty is also among the longest and demonstrates the brand’s confidence in the reliability of its cars.

Mini Cooper – 1,828

The Mini John Cooper Works is great fun. (Mini)





It’s also got a great range of engines and there’s an electric version for those drivers who want a battery-powered option, too.

Tesla Model 3 – 1,584

The Model 3 is the most popular EV in its class.(Tesla)





The Model 3 is packed with technology and is able to use Tesla’s widespread Supercharger network, too.

Jaecoo 7 – 1,446

The large front grille is hard to miss





Available with petrol and plug-in hybrid options, the 7 brings a lot of equipment and tech for the money.

Volvo XC40 – 1,392

(Volvo)





It’s available with both hybrid and full electric setups, too, giving something for everyone.

Volkswagen Tiguan – 1,379

(Volkswagen)





The Tiguan can also be equipped with an efficient plug-in hybrid option, though there remain more regular setups for those who want one.

Vauxhall Corsa – 1,335

(Vauxhall)





Available with petrol and electric options, the Corsa is a household name which still delivers today thanks to its generous equipment levels and sharp design.

Ford Kuga – 1,286

(Ford)





Lots of interior space is the key plus-point, though the Kuga’s rugged interior and neat styling help in other ways

Hyundai Tucson – 1,222

(Hyundai)





Available with hybrid and petrol engines, the Tucson also offers very good efficiency considering its size.