Renault set to expand line-up with new Bridger

Renault will shortly unveil a new compact SUV – the Bridger.

The firm looks set to fully showcase the upcoming Bridger Concept on March 10 at a group strategy planning day, when it is expected to reveal further details about this latest model.

The Bridger will arrive as a compact SUV

For now, Renault has stated that the Bridger – which takes its name from the word ‘Bridge’ – will measure in at under four metres long, making it significantly shorter than the current Dacia Duster or Renault Captur which stand at 4.3 and 4.2 metres long respectively. However, Dacia states that it will still bring a compact exterior size ‘without compromising on interior space’.

Sylvia dos Santos, head of naming strategy with Renault’s Global Marketing Division, said: “With Renault Bridger, we are adding to our family of names based on English words. This one comes from the word ‘bridge’, with the letters ‘ER’ added for identification.

“The name Renault Bridger is part of the same approach as the name of Renault Duster. It’s a powerful, robust and versatile name, ideal to identify our new urban SUV show-car and open a new page in our international offensive!”

A new Renault Duster was recently unveiled for the Indian market (Renault)

Billed as an ‘urban SUV’, the Bridger will be designed in India, which is already one of Renault’s most important markets. Renault recently unveiled a new Duster model destined just for India, where the chunky off-roader has proven to be hugely successful.

The new Bridger will be unveiled in concept form at Renault Group’s futuREady strategic plan on March 10.