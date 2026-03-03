The new Audi RS5: What’s it going up against?

Audi has recently taken the covers off its latest performance offering with the RS5 saloon and RS5 Avant.

For the first time in an Audi ‘RS’ model, the latest RS5 comes equipped with a plug-in hybrid powertrain and benefits from the firm’s Quattro all-wheel drive system.

The car’s design is complemented by flared wheel arches, large oval-shaped exit exhaust tips and a rear diffuser.

So, if the latest Audi RS5 sounds appealing, what do the cars it’s going up against have to offer?

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio



The Giulia is one of the best-looking compact executives saloons. (Alfa Romeo)

If you want a performance-focused saloon that is all about making a statement, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is in a class of its own.

Its swollen rear haunches, low bonnet, signature triangular front grille and chunky tyres make this one of the best-looking cars on the road.

Despite its near 10-year production run, the Giulia still feels fresh inside with body-hugging carbon fibre bucket seats and lots of plush-feeling materials.

Powering the car is a 2.9-litre bi-turbocharged V6 petrol engine that develops 513bhp and 600Nm of torque, which can take the car to 60mph in 3.7 seconds and will reach a top speed of 191mph.

BMW M3



The M3 Touring provides a 500-litre boot capacity. (BMW)

The benchmark for the performance saloon sector goes to the BMW M3 for its excellent driving dynamics.

Thanks to its rear-bias layout, this German offering is one of the best cars in its class that provides a practical interior, lots of standard kit and boasts brand prestige.

There is also the option of a five-door ‘Touring’ model for those who have a family that needs a larger boot, thanks to a 500-litre luggage capacity.

Under the bonnet, the M3 is powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged straight-six petrol engine that develops 510bhp and 650Nm of torque, which can take the car to 60mph in 3.9 seconds and on to a top speed of 155mph.

Mercedes-AMG C63

The C63 is also available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. (Mercedes)

Another close rival to the Audi RS5 is the Mercedes-AMG C63, which comes with a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

It’s available as a four-door saloon or a five-door estate, while the plug-in hybrid powertrain consists of a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine mated to an electric motor and 6.1kWh battery pack. This setup develops up to 670bhp and 1,020Nm of torque, while Mercedes claims the car can travel up to eight miles on electric power.

The C63 comes with lots of exterior and interior upgrades over the standard C-Class with flared wheel arches, quad-exit exhaust tailpipes, a rear diffuser, bucket seats and lots of carbon fibre trim.

Hyundai Ioniq 6N



The Ioniq 6N is one of the most exciting EVs. (Hyundai)

If you’re thinking about going down the electric route, then how about the new Hyundai Ioniq 6N?

The 6N is equipped with an 84kWh battery pack with dual electric motors to develop 607bhp and all-wheel drive. This can take the car to 60mph in just three seconds and will reach a top speed of 160mph.

Hyundai claims the 6N can travel up to 291 miles between trips to the plug, and it uses the same cutting-edge ‘virtual gearbox’ as the one found in the Ioniq 5N.

The 6N boasts a fixed rear wing, flared front and rear wheel arches, widened bumpers and racing bucket seats, to make this the ultimate electric performance saloon.

Porsche Panamera

The Panamera is one of the most capable performance-focused saloons on the market. (Porsche)

The Porsche Panamera is one of the most capable yet practical performance four-door saloons on the market.

It’s available with several powertrain options, including a fuel-saving plug-in hybrid setup, which uses a 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine paired to an electric motor and 25.9kWh battery. This unit makes a total of 536bhp in the ‘S E-Hybrid’ model, while Porsche claims the car can travel up to 54 miles on electric power.

The Panamera’s driving experience feels more like a sports car than a saloon, thanks to its razor-sharp handling, stable all-wheel drive system and endless amounts of traction.

Plus, with a boot capacity of 430 litres and 1,264 litres with the rear seats folded down, the Panamera is a very practical four-door coupe-esque saloon, making it a great alternative to the Audi RS5.