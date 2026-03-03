Volvo to launch largest over-the-air update in its vehicles

Volvo will introduce one of its largest over-the-air updates for its cars, bringing a more intuitive user experience.

The update will be rolled out in around 2.5m Volvos in 85 countries, with models built from as early as 2020 receiving the changes.

It will enable drivers to make fewer taps on the infotainment system to reach the most-used features, while a refreshed navigation screen brings a more modern look.

Several of Volvo’s models will receive the new update. (Volvo)

The contents on the infotainment system with the most common apps and controls, such as maps, media and phone functions, have now been moved onto the home screen. This makes it easier for drivers to adjust the radio station and change music tracks if they’re using the navigation system.

The contextual bar can also change what the driver sees and will display the most recently used apps. When driving at slow speeds, the outside camera icon will appear, allowing the driver to access the settings to aid parking manoeuvres.

Anders Bell, chief engineering and technology office at Volvo Cars, said: “ This update is one of the largest over-the-air updates in automotive history, leveraging years of investment in Volvo Cars’ tech stack to improve life with their cars to millions of people. Our new user experience delivers significant updates and improvements in areas used most by drivers, and directly addresses the needs and desires of our customers.”

Volvo has not revealed when the over-the-air update will be rolled out, though further details will be revealed soon.