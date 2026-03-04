Range Rover Sport SV ‘Ultimate Edition’ adds a splash of colour
Just 500 examples will be produced and the car gains several exterior and interior upgrades over the standard ‘SV’ model.
The Range Rover Sport SV has just got a lot more colourful with the reveal of the ‘Ultimate Edition’.
The Ultimate Edition adds several exterior upgrades over the standard Range Rover Sport SV, including 23-inch forged wheels, a black contrasting roof, a sliding panoramic roof and a choice of blue or black Brembo brake calipers.
The exterior can be specified in one of three new metallic paint finishes: Velocity Blue Gloss, Obsidian Black Satin and Ethereal Frost Satin. Inside, the car’s interior is finished off in Cloud or Ebony perforated Windsor leather upholstery.
Like the standard SV, the Ultimate Edition uses a clever 6D Dynamics suspension system, which is a hydraulically interlinked setup designed to eliminate pitch and roll under braking, cornering and acceleration.
Powering the car is the same 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol found in the standard SV. It features a 48-volt mild-hybrid system and produces a total power output of 626bhp and 750Nm of torque. It can take the car to 60mph in 3.7 seconds and will run to a top speed of 180mph.
Each customer of the Ultimate Edition will be invited to a personal handover at the Range Rover Studio, Solihull, followed by a track experience.
Just 500 examples of the Range Rover Sport SV Ultimate Edition are set to be built with prices starting at £145,995.