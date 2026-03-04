Range Rover Sport SV ‘Ultimate Edition’ adds a splash of colour

The Range Rover Sport SV has just got a lot more colourful with the reveal of the ‘Ultimate Edition’.

The Ultimate Edition adds several exterior upgrades over the standard Range Rover Sport SV, including 23-inch forged wheels, a black contrasting roof, a sliding panoramic roof and a choice of blue or black Brembo brake calipers.

The exterior can be specified in one of three new metallic paint finishes: Velocity Blue Gloss, Obsidian Black Satin and Ethereal Frost Satin. Inside, the car’s interior is finished off in Cloud or Ebony perforated Windsor leather upholstery.

The Ultimate Edition gains 23-inch forged wheels and a black contrasting roof. (Land Rover)

Like the standard SV, the Ultimate Edition uses a clever 6D Dynamics suspension system, which is a hydraulically interlinked setup designed to eliminate pitch and roll under braking, cornering and acceleration.

Powering the car is the same 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol found in the standard SV. It features a 48-volt mild-hybrid system and produces a total power output of 626bhp and 750Nm of torque. It can take the car to 60mph in 3.7 seconds and will run to a top speed of 180mph.

The interior features Cloud or Ebony perforated Windsor leather upholstery. (Land Rover)

Each customer of the Ultimate Edition will be invited to a personal handover at the Range Rover Studio, Solihull, followed by a track experience.

Just 500 examples of the Range Rover Sport SV Ultimate Edition are set to be built with prices starting at £145,995.