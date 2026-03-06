Volvo launches ‘multi-adaptive’ seatbelt technology in EX60 SUV

Volvo has introduced its world-first ‘multi-adaptive’ seatbelt technology on the EX60 electric SUV.

The Swedish firm introduced the seatbelt to the European market in 1956 after nearly seven decades and now it’s taking the safety device one step further.

The multi-adaptive seatbelt uses real-time data along with several exterior and interior sensors which can adapt the belt to the individual depending on their height, weight and seating position.

The EX60 will be the first model to receive the technology. (Volvo)

For example, a larger occupant in a serious crash would receive a higher belt load, which is designed to reduce the risk of a head injury. For occupants with a smaller build and involved in a milder crash, a lower belt load would be applied to reduce the risk of rib fractures.

Thanks to Volvo’s over-the-air software updates, the system will continuously improve over time, learning more about the occupants and driving data to further protect those on the road.

Nicole Melillo Shaw, managing director of Volvo Cars UK, said: “Volvo has always been at the forefront of safety evolution and innovation, and we’re pleased that we can continue to make new developments on such vital features like the seatbelt. The latest multi-adaptive seatbelt in the new EX60 is a testament to our pioneering technology and approach to safety that is continued today.”

Further details on the new Volvo EX60 will be revealed soon, with the car expected to go on sale later this year.