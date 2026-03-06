First Drive: The new Mazda CX-5 packs a lot of space, but has a rather outdated powertrain

What is it?

The CX-5 is now into its third-generation. (Mazda)

The Mazda CX-5 is an important car for the Japanese marque as it kick-started the firm’s entry into the ever-growing world of midsize SUVs.

Launched in 2012, the CX-5 has found more than four million homes worldwide, so it’s not surprising that Mazda has continued to offer this combustion-powered family car despite several electrified rivals being on the scene.

For 2026, Mazda has freshened the CX-5 range with a new third-generation model, which continues to offer a little bit of exclusivity in a vanilla-flavoured world of SUVs.

So, has this latest incarnation moved the game on for the CX-5, or has it had its day? Let’s find out.

What’s new?

The latest model is bigger than its predecessor. (Mazda)

The CX-5 doesn’t look that radical next to its successor, which is no bad thing, as the old car was a great-looking SUV.

This third iteration now features a mild-hybrid powertrain, while the interior has moved away from physical buttons and taken a leaf out of the Chinese car industry’s book and integrated everything into the touchscreen interface for a cleaner look.

The car is also longer and wider than before, which should help improve the car’s interior space.

What’s under the bonnet?

The CX-5 comes with only one powertrain option. (Mazda)

While most car manufacturers are ditching petrol engines completely, Mazda goes against that ethos, offering the latest CX-5 with a 2.5-litre petrol engine, badged ‘e-Skyactiv G’, which is also used in the firm’s Mazda3 and CX-30.

The setup is paired to a small 24-volt battery, while the powertrain produces 139bhp and 238Nm of torque. This can take the car to 60mph in 10.3 seconds and will run up to a top speed of 115mph.

There’s also a choice of front and all-wheel drive variants, and all models are hooked up to a six-speed automatic transmission.

What’s it like to drive?

Behind the wheel, the latest CX-5 still has a lot of Mazda’s sporting DNA sprinkled upon its driving dynamics.

The steering, although light, provides a good amount of feedback, while the suspension seems to glide over even the most rutted of surfaces.

Our test car comes equipped with all-wheel drive, which does enhance grip around the corners, making it feel much more stable and inspiring a lot of confidence on a twisty road.

What lets the CX-5 down is its engine. The 2.5-litre unit feels underpowered and is noisy under acceleration, while the automatic transmission is not the sharpest, despite the steering wheel-mounted paddle shifts allowing the driver to control gearshifts.

How does it look?

The car uses Mazda’s ‘Kodo’ design language. (Mazda)

The CX-5 utilises Mazda’s ‘Kodo’ design language, which is also found on the firm’s 6e electric saloon.

At the front, the car retains the brand’s signature trapezoidal front grille with double-stacked headlights; the car’s nostril is taller than before and the wider bumpers give it a sportier stance.

The wheel arches feature gloss black extensions for a more muscular appearance, though the side profile looks almost identical to the outgoing model.

At the back, there is brand-specific lettering, gloss black lower-bumper trim and LED taillights.

The CX-5 still remains a great-looking SUV, despite looking much like its predecessor.

What’s it like inside?

The interior is much more minimalist. (Mazda)

The interior of the CX-5 is where all of the changes have been made with lots of physical buttons replaced by a 15.6-inch touchscreen display – or 12.9-inch in cheaper variants.

Sadly, the lack of buttons makes it difficult to operate the most basic functions while on the move, despite there being permanent climate control dials located at the bottom of the screen.

Interior quality is mixed with a soft-touch dashboard and well-padded armrests, though the door cards and centre console feature nasty, scratchy plastics.

The CX-5 really does impress when it comes to storage, though, with massive front and rear door bins, a good-sized glovebox, two cupholders and a split centre armrest with a hidden compartment.

In the back, the rear doors open to almost a 90-degree angle, while there are acres of room for adults with lots of leg, foot and headroom, despite our test car’s panoramic sunroof.

The CX-5’s boot capacity has also grown by 61 litres, taking the total room to 583 litres. The standard 40:20:40 split-folding seats give even more flexibility, transforming the space to 2,019 litres. The low-load lip also makes it easier to slide heavier items to the back, with the overall boot area much more usable compared to cars like the Nissan Qashqai.

What’s the spec like?

There will be four trim levels for the UK market. (Mazda)

Prices for the UK market are yet to be revealed, though it’s anticipated that the range will be priced similarly to the old model, starting from around the £31,000 mark.

There will be four trim levels to choose from: Prime-Line, Centre-Line, Exclusive-Line and Homura.

Standard equipment includes LED headlights, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and an eight-speaker sound system.

We’re driving the flagship Homura variant, boasting extras such as 19-inch black alloy wheels, gloss black bumper trims, a larger 15.6-inch infotainment system and ventilated front seats.

Verdict

The latest Mazda CX-5 doesn’t quite hit the spot compared to the model it replaces. That doesn’t mean it should be overlooked against the competition, though.

Its impressive levels of standard kit, good driving dynamics and practical interior still make it a worthy contender in this competitive market. Though an archaic-feeling engine and fiddly infotainment system let down the CX-5.

It might not be a deal-breaker for some; however, loyal Mazda customers will find it frustrating to find that this new model isn’t quite as good as it could be.

Nevertheless, we still think the CX-5 is a good family car that has plenty of things going for it, which is why this Japanese alternative should still be worth a look if you’re in the market for a family SUV.