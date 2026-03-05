Fears over 'serious structural problems' at landmark Bridgnorth church lead to consultation on future

Reverend Suzan Williams, Rector of St Mary’s Church, Bridgnorth, said an architectural study of the Grade II* listed building had shown "serious structural problems".

In a statement the church said that the issues are not cosmetic and "go to the heart of whether St Mary's can continue to serve the town".

As a result a consultation is being launched to find out what the church means to the community, and how they want to see it used in the future.

Rev Williams said: "St Mary’s belongs to Bridgnorth. This is the beginning of a conversation about its future – and we want everyone to be part of it."

Community consultation events will be announced shortly.

A statement from the church said: "St Mary’s Church is one of Bridgnorth’s most cherished buildings used both as a place of worship and a key community venue – but beneath its beautiful exterior, serious structural problems are putting its future at risk.

"A recent study led by Oliver Architecture has revealed that without significant investment, the church could face closure within 15 years.

"The challenges are fundamental: the flooring requires complete replacement due to extensive dry rot, the heating system is beyond repair, and poor thermal insulation is making the building increasingly difficult to maintain.

"The study marks an important first step. Its purpose is to understand what might be possible, not to set out a fixed plan.

"No decisions have been made about what a future project would look like, and the views of local people will be central to shaping whatever comes next."

It added: "St Mary’s is present in the community and for the community. As well as Sunday services, the church hosts a wide range of events and activities that bring local people together throughout the week and across the year.

"It is a living, working building at the heart of Bridgnorth life – managed by local people, for local people.

"Over the coming months, St Mary’s will be reaching out to the wider community to hear what the church means to people and how they would like to see it used in the future.

"These conversations are open to everyone – you don’t need to be a regular churchgoer, or a churchgoer at all, to have your say."

Details of the events will be announced online.