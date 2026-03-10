Dacia’s new Striker arrives as ‘vision for the future’

Dacia has launched a new model which aims to make an impact on the popular C-segment.

Called the Striker, it’s a crossover which aims to blend elements of estate, hatchback and SUV bodystyles into a raked-back model which stands slightly longer than the brand’s existing Bigster.

Arriving to rival the likes of the Hyundai Tucson and Nissan Qashqai, the Striker is aiming for a starting price of ‘below €25,000’ according to Dacia, which, if equated directly, would put it at around £21,600. Dacia has also confirmed that it will be available with hybrid, hybrid four-wheel-drive and LPG powertrains.

The Striker has a more raked roofline than the Bigster

Dacia says that the Striker’s name comes from ‘to strike’ or ‘to hit the mark’.

On the outside, the Striker exhibits similar design touches to the Bigster, with a large front grille and sharp LED running lights. However, unlike the Bigster, the Striker has a far more streamlined roof which leads into a boot with a full-width black element and prominent ‘Dacia’ lettering.

There’s a full-width trim section at the rear

Dacia has revealed the Striker during its latest strategic report, during which it also revealed its plans to introduce four electric vehicles by 2030, including a compact A-segment car, which is targeting a starting price of below €18,000 (£15,576).

In addition, Dacia has stated that the next generation of Sandero model will be offered with a ‘fully multi-energy powertrain range’ which could suggest that it’ll come with an electric setup, as well as more traditional hybrid and LPG versions.