Ludlow cyclists take on 170 miles in memory of Alex Elder

The fundraiser, titled 170 Miles for Alex, was created to honour Alex’s life and support the hospital that cared for him. So far, the team has already raised an incredible £8,400 to be split between Birmingham Children's Hospital and Alder Hey Children's Hospital.

Alex was a huge Arsenal fan, so riders will cycle 170 miles over five consecutive days from Ludlow, Shropshire to the Emirates Stadium, London in August.

“We wanted to do something positive in Alex’s memory,” the organiser said. “The support so far has been overwhelming, and this ride is about continuing his legacy.”

Some of the team Left: Jenny Winter, Tim Lloyd, Abi Elder (Alex’s sister), Charlotte Chubb, Vickie Minton, Izzy Chubb

The team are sharing their journey on Instagram via the page 170 Miles for Alex and are encouraging people to follow along, donate, or show support along the route.

Anyone wishing to support the challenge can follow updates via Instagram or contact the team directly.

Instagram: www.instagram.com/170milesforalex

Donation page: https://gvwhl.com/HXKAI