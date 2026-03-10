'Delight' as Shropshire High Sheriff gives academy trust an award for community service which is really making a difference

The Marches Academy Trust Inclusion (MATi) has been awarded the Shropshire High Sheriff Award, recognising their service to the community and their commitment to supporting vulnerable children, young people and families across the county.

The award highlights the impact of MATi’s work across the county, including their partnership with the High Sheriff and the ongoing development of the Getting Court programme.

This initiative gives young people the unique opportunity to step inside a working courtroom, observe real judicial processes, and gain a deeper understanding of the justice system. Delivered in collaboration with TNS, the programme has helped to build confidence, broaden aspirations, and empower young people with knowledge and insight.

Julie Johnson, Headteacher of MATi, said: “We are truly honoured to receive this award. It reflects the incredible work of the entire MATi team, who collaborate closely with every secondary school in The Marches Academy Trust to drive meaningful change for our young people. It has been a privilege to work alongside the High Sheriff, whose commitment to supporting the children and young people of our county is both genuine and inspiring.”

The MATi team with the High Sheriff

Justine Holdsworth, Deputy Head, added: “During her High Sheriff Legal Service, the High Sheriff shared a quote that perfectly captures the purpose and values at the heart of MAT Inclusion and MATi: ‘There comes a point where we need to stop just pulling people out of the river. We need to go upstream and find out where they are falling in.’ It is a privilege to work alongside the High Sheriff to support children and young people across Shropshire and to continue moving upstream together.”

Zoe Williams, MATi Outreach Coordinator, who also received the award, said: “I am delighted to receive this award from the High Sheriff of Shropshire in recognition of the work we undertake to support vulnerable children and young people. It means so much to know our efforts are valued by the community we serve.”

Speaking about the award, Jane Trowbridge, the High Sheriff of Shropshire said: “I’m delighted to award the High Sheriff’s Award to The Marches Academy Trust Inclusion School. I came to hear all about what they did about three weeks ago and I was so impressed by their work. How they bring young people in and change their lives around. They each have a speciality they do so well, and I think it’s just a wonderful model. I think they all deserve an award recognising their care, dedication and commitment to the young.”

The Marches Academy Trust is proud to celebrate the MATi team for their exceptional drive, compassion and commitment to ensuring every child and young person across Shropshire is supported to thrive.