Retrospective signs plan for new Shropshire 6th form lodged with council

Telford 6th is on track to open its doors this coming September at the former Addenbrooke House council office block in the Station Quarter development.

The new Telford sixth form in Station Quarter as pictured by Google Maps in September 2025

Now an application for advertising consent has been lodged for signs on the north, east and south sides of the repurposed buildling.

They all have the words ‘Telford 6th’, are illuminated with cool LEDs with two of them being placed vertically.

A public consultation on the new signs has been opened on the council’s planning portal.

When the new facility opens for the next academic year A-Level students will be able to study in state‑of‑the‑art, hi‑tech learning environments, including specialist science laboratories for physics, biology and chemistry.

There will also be a drama studio, arts studio, bespoke library, and a modern student centre.

