Barber shop plan for disused office in Shropshire town

Arleston resident Mubasher Mehmood is proposing to bring the office back into use and employ three people at 48a Walker Street, in the Wellington Conservation Area.

A disused office in Wellington has been earmarked to become a barber shop with a flat. Picture: Google Maps

Planning agent Robert Metcalfe, of EMS Design, in Market Drayton, had told council planners the proposal “brings a vacant building back into active use, supports local employment and service provision, and introduces residential accommodation within a sustainable town centre location”.

The agent added that it would preserve and enhance the character and appearance of the Wellington Conservation Area.

The flat would be behind the barber shop, have one bedroom and would be for “social, affordable or intermediate’ rent.

A public consultation exercise has begun on the council’s planning portal (reference number TWC/2026/0142).

