Flights temporarily halted at Dubai Airport as air raid sirens sound amid missile threat

All flights into the country had to hold at around 4.30am GMT on Tuesday following the threat from Iran.

Flight tracking sites showed a large number of planes circling the country. Flightradar24 posted on X: "Arrivals to Dubai holding due to a potential missile attack."

Passengers at the airport were sent to shelter as air raid sirens sounded due to the missile threat.

The closure was lifted around 30 minutes later, after the threat had passed, tracking data showed. Some flights that had been scheduled to depart and arrive Dubai Airport on time have now been delayed.

Passengers are advised to enquire with their airline regarding the status of their flight.

Passengers are also still advised to only travel to the airport if they have received confirmation from their airline that their flight is going ahead.

The Dubai-based carrier Emirates announced it has commenced operating a reduced flight schedule following the reopening of portions of regional airspace.

A spokesperson stated: "Customers transiting in Dubai will only be accepted for travel if their connecting flight is operating.

"Please do not go to the airport unless you hold a confirmed booking for these flights."

The situation remains dynamic and is assessed continuously. The airline states that it will develop its schedule accordingly.

Emirates has urged customers to review the latest operational updates online and check their email for any notifications about changes or cancellations to their flights before travelling to the airport.

