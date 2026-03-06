'Past inquiries ignored health data—Hixon must not repeat this' - your letters, plus a nostalgic snap of spring bulb planting, 1974

You can enjoy other pictures from the past and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Wolverhampton, Staffordshire and the Black Country - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here

Concerns about new incinerator

Those concerned about adverse health effects from the proposed incinerator at Hixon should have no confidence in the proposed public hearing. If that hearing goes the same way as the public inquiries for which I was a Rule 6 Party objector in 2005 and 2011.

A 2005 inquiry was held for an incinerator at Belvedere in the London Borough of Bexley. My submission was wrongly dismissed but included unpublished ONS birth defect data released on the instruction of Rt Hon Ruth Kelly MP which showed a post-incinerator rise in Bexley’s birth defect rate after treated sewage sludge at the massive Crossness sewage works was incinerated instead of being dumped in the North Sea.

Michael Ryan, Clee Hill

Live your life without anxiety

We’re sacrificing life for longevity

And no my friend the two things aren’t the same!

Spending your days counting every calorie

Is not a life;

Savouring and enjoying your food is a life

Counting and regretting every calorie

Is just anxiety

So what’s the point of longevity