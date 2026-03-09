'Signs of frustration on North West Relief Road' - Your letters, plus when John Cleese filmed in a Shropshire field

John Cleese sits in a field of cows near Ludlow during the making of the film Clockwise. The original caption reads: ‘In the fields of deepest south Shropshire, a circus with a difference has set up camp. It has a very special star who travels in a Mercedes limousine - John Cleese.’





NW Relief Road signs frustration

I see that the North West Relief Road has been scrubbed.

This must be very frustrating for the person in the highways department who is responsible for evaluating how many road signs can be squeezed into the space available.

Chris Ellis, Oswestry

UK defence a laughing stock

Oh dear just when you thought things couldn't get any worse, our spineless Prime Minister surpasses his idiocy.

Our poor British citizens in Cyprus have no protection from being bombed!

Thank goodness for Greece helping by shooting a drone down set to attack the island.

We are already a laughing stock in the world, by not being able to protect our own country being invaded by unchecked (mostly men) illegal immigrants arriving on dinghies across the Channel.

The latest embarrassment should be no surprise.

Heaven help us all.