'Drivers won’t trade comfort for cycling' - your letters, plus a sports scholarship awards presentation snapshot from 1978

Motorists will not turn to bikes

Pothole nightmare. Concerning my letter on potholes/cycle lanes (March 2), before anyone writes in saying I'm anti-cyclist, I would just like to say that I most certainly am not, and own one myself which I use all year round for leisure purposes, on the road obviously avoiding the potholes!

Colin Hubbard’s letter printed same day hits the nail on the head when he said as we all know cycle lanes are used for residential parking (just take a look at the new one in Willenhall).

The powers that be can waste money on cycle lanes till the cows come home, but they will not encourage drivers to give their comfortable £20,000+ pride and joy up, to get potentially soaking wet and freezing on the way to and from work, absolutely no chance.

Lee Thomas, Midlands

