Permanent parking restrictions set to come in for Ludlow market square

At a meeting on Monday (March 9) evening, Ludlow Town Council is being asked to approve that Shropshire Council create a Traffic Regulation Order (TFO) with no loading restrictions between 9.30am and 2pm.

Members are also being asked to allow the unitary authority to create yellow line no parking restrictions for the entrance roadway to Castle Street car park.

Traders had to work around a car that was parked in Market Square, Ludlow. Picture: Ludlow Town Council

The town council has already placed signs at the market square due to ongoing parking issues.

On Saturday, February 21, traders were forced to set up their stalls around a car left parked in the wrong place when the market tried to set up.

A town council said: “For many of our traders, the market isn’t just a place of business – it’s their livelihood. Every stall represents passion, early mornings, long hours in all weathers, and a deep commitment to keeping Ludlow’s historic market vibrant.

“When vehicles park where they shouldn’t, even for a short time, it can block access, delay set‑ups, and create unnecessary strain for those who work tirelessly to bring colour, craft, and character to our town square.

Signs have been put up asking people not to park on Market Square. Picture: Ludlow Town Council

“We are therefore asking residents, visitors, and delivery drivers to please respect the new signage. These small acts of consideration make a big difference to the people who keep Ludlow Market thriving.”

To progress the formal ‘parking order’, the newly appointed interim executive manager for strategic transport at Shropshire Council is set to attend Monday’s meeting, to support drafting a clear, workable parking policy that will then be shared for public consultation before implementation.

“Our aim is simple: to create a fair, safe, and functional environment that supports our traders, enhances the visitor experience, and preserves the charm and accessibility of Ludlow’s historic market square,” said the town council spokesperson.

“We deeply appreciate all who notice and respect the new market parking signage,” added the spokesperson.

“For our traders, that simple act of consideration eases a daily burden. We urge everyone not to overlook the signage or wait until a parking order is introduced; choosing to do the right thing now helps protect the livelihoods of those who bring life and colour to Ludlow Market.

“We thank everyone for their cooperation, understanding, and continued support of Ludlow’s market community.”