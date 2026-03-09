50,000 daffodils make giant spring display for drivers on M6 in Staffordshire
A Staffordshire farm has created a striking spring display by planting tens of thousands of daffodils to spell out the word “PLAY” in giant letters visible to motorists travelling along the M6.
Plus
By Dan Stacey
Published
Last updated
Visitors to Lower Drayton Farm in Penkridge can now enjoy a colourful daffodil walk, while drivers passing between junctions 12 and 13 of the M6 motorway may spot the bright yellow message from the road.
The display was created using around 50,000 bulbs planted across the farm’s fields, adding to an attraction that has quickly become a seasonal highlight.
Richard Blower, from the family-run farm, said the blooms are part of a growing series of flower events held throughout the year.